Jio Collaborates with Meta to Bring JioMart to WhatsApp

Jio, with an aim to make JioMart accessible to more people, has announced a strategic collaboration with Meta at the 45th Jio AGM 2022. This partnership will allow people to access JioMart via WhatsApp. Here are the details to check out.

JioMart Comes to WhatsApp

This “global-first product experience” will help people go through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add the products they want to buy, and finally make the purchase via WhatsApp itself. Those who haven’t used JioMart before will now be able to go grocery shopping without leaving the WhatsApp chat and the need for the JioMart app.

Jio says that this new experience will “revolutionize the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people’s shopping experience.“

People who are interested can now start buying groceries via JioMart on WhatsApp by simply sending a “Hi” to the JioMart number: +917977079770. This will be an end-to-end encrypted shopping experience on WhatsApp.

Commenting on the same, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment to enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians.“

To recall, back in 2020, Jio allowed order placements on JioMart via WhatsApp in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan in Mumbai. This partnership required people to send a message to 88500 08000 and fill in the basic details by tapping the link provided to finally place the order. Although, delivery at that time wasn’t live and people were required to pick up the order from the nearest store.

But now, order delivery is part of the detail and people will continue to get the order status until delivered. So, what are your thoughts about JioMart on WhatsApp? Do you think this makes grocery shopping easier? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.