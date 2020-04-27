Over the weekend, Reliance’s grocery delivery service JioMart has gone live in three cities near Mumbai namely Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan powered by Facebook-owned WhatsApp. The development comes merely a few days after Facebook picking up a 9.9 percent stake in Jio Platforms Limited.

With this partnership, Reliance gains access to WhatsApp’s ever-growing userbase that currently stands at over 400 million. The service can be availed through JioMart’s official WhatsApp number.

If you’re in one of those aforesaid cities, all you have to do to get started is add the official number 88500 08000 to your contacts and send a WhatsApp message. JioMart will reply with a link through which you can place orders. Do note that the link will be valid just for 30 minutes.

When you click on the link sent by JioMart, you’ll be asked to fill your basic details such as full name, contact number, and address. You’ll then be taken to the product catalog where you can choose the items you need. After placing the order, users will be notified about the order details through WhatsApp.

As reported by Live Mint, Reliance will sell products with its own labels under the brand names Best Farms, Good Life, Masti Oye, Kaffe, Enzo, Mopz, Expelz, and Home One.

It is worth noting that the service currently accepts just cash as the payment method, which might not be the wisest decision if you ask me given the ongoing pandemic situation.

Moreover, the products must be physically picked up from the nearest local store. In other words, the delivery service is not live yet. For everyone outside Mumbai, we should wait for JioMart to expand nationwide. In the meantime, if you’re planning to use JioMart when it launches, I would recommend you pre-register on the website since Jio is offering launch benefits worth Rs. 3,000.