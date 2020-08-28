Reliance unveiled JioMart this May and launched mobile apps on Android and iOS in July. Given the rising popularity, fraudsters have been attempting to replicate and scam JioMart customers with fake websites. In an attempt to reduce such scams, Reliance Retail has warned customers about fake JioMart websites.

“We have been informed about certain unscrupulous individuals who are creating fake websites, pretending to be us or associated with us and duping innocent individuals under the pretence of granting franchisee of JioMart services,” said the company.

“We would like to inform the public at large that we are not operating any dealership or franchisee model currently nor have we appointed any franchisee or any agent for appointing any dealer or franchisee in any manner whatsoever. Further, we do not charge any amount under the pretense of appointing a person as a franchisee,” it added.

Good Afternoon Folks, An important notice issued by Reliance Retail is here. For your kind attention and support. Best pic.twitter.com/DUYSWnxEU1 — Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) August 27, 2020

The company has identified and shared a list of JioMart-like websites. To be clear, the official JioMart website is jiomart.com. Take a look at the entire list of fake JioMart websites shared by Reliance below:

jmartfranchise.in

jiodealership.com

jiomartfranchises.com

jiomartshop.info

jiomartreliance.com

jiomartfranchiseonline.com

jiomartsfranchises.online

jiomart-franchise.com

jiomartindia.in.net

jiomartfranchise.co

In the public caution notice, Reliance encourages its customers to report any such scam websites. If you have found a JioMart-like website other than the ones mentioned above, you may report it by sending an email to [email protected]

As a step to protect its goodwill and reputation, Reliance has also warned that it will press civil or criminal charges against malicious actors who are misusing the company’s identity.