Vivo’s gaming-centric brand iQOO is all set to enter the Indian market on the 25th of February with its Vivo iQOO 3. The company has now teased the camera and fast charging details of the phone on its official YouTube handle.

According to the teaser video, the iQOO 3 will sport a quad rectangular rear camera setup of which the primary lens is a 48MP sensor. The LED flash is mounted above three vertically stacked sensors and the fourth lens is placed in parallel to the third sensor.

In another teaser video, iQOO showed off the fast charging capabilities of the handset. The Vivo iQOO 3 will support 55W Super Flash Charge capable of charging 50% of the battery in just 15 minutes. Speaking of the battery, the device will equip a decent 4440mAh capacity battery.

We already know that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 865. In addition, the company claims that iQOO 3 will be the first 5G smartphone to launch in India, which could be true as smartphone giant Samsung has brought just the 4G variants of the Galaxy S20 series to India.

Other expected features for the iQOO 3 include a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of internal storage and Android 10 with a custom interface on top.

With the iQOO 3, the company will be competing against the likes of gaming-focused smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone 2. Now that we know the exciting hardware features of the handset, we will have to wait to see how the company prices the device to decide if it will take over the gaming segment in India.