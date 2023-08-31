iQOO Z7 Pro with 66W Fast Charging Launched Under Rs 25,000

iQOO has finally announced the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G phone in India after announcing the launch earlier this month. The phone comes in addition to its Z7 sibling and brings along intriguing features like a 120Hz display, 66W fast charging, and more at under Rs 25,000. Check out the price, features, and more.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

The iQOO Z7 Pro has a slim profile and includes a layer of AG Glass at the back. The rectangular camera bump includes the AURA Light to enhance low light and night photography and get more details in such photos and videos. There’s the 64MP main snapper with OIS support and a 2MP bokeh camera, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. You get the Super Night mode, Sports mode, portrait mode, slow-motion videos, Dual-View Video, and so much more to try.

The iQOO Z7 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and 1.07 billion colors. There’s Schott Xensation UP glass protection. Under the hood, you get the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone is also equipped with Extended RAM 3.0 for an additional 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge tech, which can provide a 50% charge in about 22 minutes. It also supports a 3000 mm2 Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System and an Ultra game mode, among other things for a focus on a smooth and immersive gaming experience. Additional details include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, OTG, GPS, and more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G retails at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. As an introductory offer, you can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on the use of SBI and HDFC Bank cards to bring down the price to Rs 21,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 22,999 (8GB+256GB). You can also get an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

It will be available via Amazon and the company’s website, starting September 5 in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colors.