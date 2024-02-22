iQOO Neo9 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

iQOO is known for its bang-for-buck flagship killers and the company has been on a roll in the past few months. The recently launched iQOO 12 was the first device to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in India, and the company has now launched another flagship killer device in the Neo series, the iQOO Neo9 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about the same.

iQOO Neo9 Pro Launched: Specifications

The iQOO Neo9 Pro features an FHD+ 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display gets as bright as 3,000 nits. The Neo9 Pro features a unique dual-tone finish which the company’s calling Conqueror Back and Fiery Red, alongside other standard colors like Fighting Black and Nautica Blue. Image Courtesy: iQOO

Performance-wise, the phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor and not the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 as the Chinese variant. The phone also features a Supercomputing Q1 chipset, which iQOO uses to boost the FPS numbers to 144Hz even if the games don’t support it.

The performance is backed by a large 5,160 mAh battery capable of charging at 120W, which is quite good for the segment. Storage-wise, the phone arrives in three variants 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The 8/128GB variant could be UFS 3.1 since UFS 4.0 only supports 256GB and above modules.

The iQOO Neo9 Pro comes with dual rear cameras with the primary being a 50MP Sony IMX920 wide-angle sensor with OIS. The secondary is an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a night vision unit. The front camera is a 16MP snapper.

The phone runs Android 14 out of the box and will get three years of major Android updates. It’s IP54 splash and dust-resistant, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, and dual-stereo speakers. It also has support for all major 5G bands in India.

The base variant 8/128GB is priced at Rs 36,000, the 8/256GB variant costs Rs 38,000, while the top variant with 12/256GB costs Rs 40,000. The OnePlus 12R is the only other device with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the same price range so iQOO has done a commendable job.

iQOO Neo9 Pro can be purchased from IQOO’s official website or via Amazon.

What are your thoughts about the iQOO Neo 9 Pro? Will you be buying one yourself? Let us know in the comments section below.