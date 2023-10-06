iOOQ Releasing Stable Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 in India Tomorrow

Google has just started rolling out stable Android 14 to the Pixel phones and we have a new smartphone brand to join the list. iQOO has announced Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 in India and is even releasing the stable version tomorrow. Have a look at all the details below.

Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 Roadmap

iQOO will roll out the Funtouch OS 14 update based on Android 14 to the iQOO 11 users in India, starting tomorrow. It has also revealed the release timeline of the Funtouch OS 14 update for other iQOO smartphones.

Funtouch OS 14 will be focused on providing a smooth experience with Smooth Envision. This will optimize the RAM usage and will help in improved system performance, app responses, and the ability to run more apps actively. There’s a RAM Saver feature to add up to 600MB of RAM to the available lot and the new App Retainer to make it easier for people to use apps from where they left them. Motion Blur is another addition, which will enable the motion blur effect while closing and opening apps for smoother transitions.

For enhanced multitasking, there’s the new small window feature to keep up to 12 small windows active in the background. There will be more customizations available for the UI with new color schemes, new clock styles for the lock screen, a new monochrome theme based on the Material You design, and more.

You also get new video editing tools and security and privacy features like password protection for hidden photos, Smart Mirroring, and much more. You will also get Android 14 features like per-app language preferences, Ultra HDR, and more.

Funtouch OS 14 Release Schedule

Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 will be released for the iQOO 11 tomorrow followed by another release for the iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9T in November. This will go on until early 2024. You can check out the schedule below.

December 2023

iQOO Neo 7 and Neo 7 Pro

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 SE

January 2024

iQOO Z7 and Z7 Pro

iQOO 7 Legend

February 2024

iQOO Z6 (4G and 5G)

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO 7

iQOO Z7s

April 2024

iQOO Z6 Lite

This is pretty impressive for iQOO, which has been pretty quick in releasing the stable Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 update and we hope other brands will soon follow suit. So, is your phone on the list? Let us know in the comments below.