iQOO 12 is the First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Phone in India; Starts at Rs 52,999

After much teasing, iQOO has finally launched its new flagship, the iQOO 12 in India. The smartphone succeeds the iQOO 11 and is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone in India (much like its predecessor) and falls under Rs 60,000.

The latest flagship phone’s other USPs include its camera department, which comprises a 64MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, along with a 50MP main snapper and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The phone also has a 16MP selfie shooter. There are several interesting camera features like the Landscape Moon, Super Night View, up to 100x digital zoom, up to 8k video recording, and much more.

iQOO 12: Specs and Features

Another highlight is the display. The iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a variable 144Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits of peak brightness. It also supports HDR and 1.07 billion colors. Another interesting element is support for the Wet Touch technology, which allows you to easily use the phone with wet or sweaty hands.

Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, there’s the iQOO Q1 Supercomputing chip for smooth and enhanced gaming performance with features like 144fps Game Frame Interpolation and Game Super Resolution. It also comes equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s a 5,000mAh battery onboard, which comes with 120W FlashCharge fast charging technology. The phone runs FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The iQOO 12 includes a 6K large VC cooling system, which is touted to have a 40% increased cooling area when compared to the predecessor. Additionally, there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G support, NFC, OTG, GPS, NavIC, and much more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO 12 is priced at Rs 52,999 for the 12GB+256GB model and Rs 57,999 for the 16GB+512GB model. You can grab it for Rs 49,999 (12GB+256GB) and Rs 54,999 (16GB+512GB), thanks to an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards. You can also avail of Rs 3,000 as an exchange bonus.

The smartphone will be available via Amazon and iQOO’s Indian website, starting December 14. People with the priority pass can buy the iQOO 12 on December 13.