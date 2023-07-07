iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Disappoint Fans with This!

We are already into July and very close to the launch of the next-gen iPhone 15 series. Continuing the ritual of constant leaks and rumors, we have something that talks about the most crucial aspect of an iPhone (or any phone for that matter): the price. And it seems like we are in for some dismay. Check out the details below.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Details Appear

Analyst Jeff Pu has projected that Apple will start mass producing the iPhone 15 series in August and could make about 84 million units by the end of 2023, higher than the iPhone 14 production numbers. This hints at the high demand for the 2023 iPhones, which is good news for Apple.

However, Pu has something disappointing for us customers and it is the price. It is suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a price increase as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. To recall, the 14 Pro Max had a starting price of $1,099 (Rs 1,39,990 in India). So, we can expect something higher than this, possibly a starting price of $1,199 (~ Rs 97,400), as per a previous rumor.

The reason we might see a price increase for the Pro Max isn’t entirely clear but it could be due to the exclusive features it is expected to get. A perioscope lens and some more upgrades are expected, which will set it apart from the iPhone 15 Pro model. Up until now, the only differentiating factor has been the display and the battery.

iPhone 15 Pro Render

Although, there could be a price increase for the 15 Pro too and it could start at $1,099 (~ Rs 89,300) after a $100 bump. There’s no on whether or not the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus will see a similar result but chances are that they might induce a sense of relief by witnessing a price decrease, as part of a new pricing strategy.

As for the other details, expect Dynamic Island for the entire iPhone 15 lineup, along with the USB Type-C port, which will be a first for an iPhone. The chipset differentiation will remain and while the Pro models are expected to get the new A17 Bionic chipset, the non-Pro versions will get last year’s A16 Bionic chipset. You can also get a number of camera and battery upgrades, along with a few design changes for both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 launch will most likely happen in September and hence, we can expect plenty of new information before the official details arrive. Take the aforementioned with a grain of salt but since a possible price hike has made headlines a number of times, this could happen. We will keep you posted on the details. Stay tuned and don’t forget to share your thoughts on this in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro Max