iPhone 15 Design Leaked; Dynamic Island, USB-C, and More in Tow

Last week, we got a look at the possible design of the iPhone 15 Pro, which showcased some changes, including, the presence of the USB-C port. And now, we have CAD renders of the vanilla iPhone 15 model, which also hint at some significant changes that can make the ones going for them happy. Here’s a look.

This could be the iPhone 15

3D artist Ian Zelbo has again partnered with 9To5Mac to showcase things we can expect from the iPhone 15. The most prominent change would be the inclusion of Dynamic Island, which was recently introduced as a ‘Pro’ feature with the iPhone 14 Pro models.

To recall, we have been hearing about all iPhones getting Dynamic Island this year and the recent design leak further solidifies this. Dynamic Island, for those who don’t know, replaces the notch and is an elongated hole punch, which displays the call/message notifications, charging status, and much more. These functionalities could be further enhanced this year.

Image: 9To5Mac

Another interesting change would be the USB Type-C port replacing the Lightning port, a change we have been expecting since the EU law to mandate USB-C was passed. This change will also be seen with the iPhone 15 Pro models but will come with different capabilities. It is said that the standard iPhone 15 and the Pro models will use USB 2.0 and 3.2, respectively. Nonetheless, it will be faster than the currently used Lightning port.

Image: 9To5Mac

And, the iPhone 15 appears to have a slightly bigger display, spanning 6.2 inches. The current model features a 6.1-inch display and therefore, there won’t be much of a difference. What will continue to be is the diagonally-arranged dual cameras at the back.

The leaked renders also show the presence of physical volume and power buttons, which means the rumored capacitive ones could be for the Pro variants. The iPhone 15 series is expected to include four models, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus with the A16 Bionic chipset and the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max with the A17 Bionic chipset. There could be an Ultra model too but this is just a rumor.

Expect enhanced camera features, more RAM, a longer battery life, and much more. But, do bear in mind that these are currently rumors and there’s nothing concrete backing them up. So, it’s best to take them with a grain of salt and wait until the official announcement is made. Meanwhile, do let us know how you feel about the iPhone 15 design in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: 9To5Mac x Ian Zelbo