iPhone 15 Design Changes to Include Curved Edges

Apple’s 2023 iPhone 15 series is often seen making headlines and today is no different. After a recent price leak, we now have information on the possible iPhone 15 design changes that we may see this year. Check out the details below.

iPhone 15 Design Details Leaked

Leakster ShrimpApplePro has posted on Twitter the design details of the iPhone 15 series. It is revealed that the iPhone 15 series will feature curved edges instead of going for flat ones. The display will be flat, though. Well I have the result for the display design of the iPhone 15 series.

– all iPhone 15 series will have the same display sizes as iPhone 14 series

– pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is curve— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

It is said that the iPhone 15 Pro models will sport thinner bezels. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which might be using the Ultra suffix, is apparently ‘very beautiful‘ and may look like the Apple Watch with thinner bezels and curved edges.

For those who don’t know, Apple shifted to a flat-edge design with the iPhone 12 series, which attracted divided opinions. It seems like the company now wants to make a shift again so that it’s liked by more people.

All iPhone 15 models are expected to feature the new Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models. We expect it to return with improvements and more functionalities. Plus, the screen sizes will remain the same. So, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro will get a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display.

There are chances that the non-Pro models with get the A16 Bionic chipset and the Pro will be powered by the new A17 chipset. Several camera enhancements, including a periscopic lens for the Pro models, are also in tow. It is also expected to support the USB Type-C port and ditch the physical volume and power buttons. While there’s no confirmation on this, Apple might change its pricing strategy and could make the iPhone 15 Pro models expensive.

Since it’s a little too early to get proper details on the 2023 iPhone 15 lineup, it would be best to take the details with a grain of salt and see what all the rumor mill suggests. We will keep you posted on more details. Stay tuned and do share your thoughts on the possible design changes in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro