More iPhone 15 Pro Design Details Come to the Surface

The iPhone 15 leaks and rumors and steady even when there’s a lot of time left before the official unveiling of the new iPhones. The latest information talks about another design change, which will be seen on the iPhone 15 Pro models, courtesy of reliable leakster ShrimpApplePro. Here’s what you can expect.

iPhone 15 Pro Design to See Some Changes!

A new tweet by ShrimpApplePro reveals that the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will feature thinner bezels as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models. This could also be true for the rumored, more expensive iPhone 15 Ultra. Other sources agree the on info, saying the bezels on the pros will be thinner. https://t.co/eEfT0QvCRJ— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 Vtuber (@VNchocoTaco) February 14, 2023

Now, a decrease in bezels will naturally ensure more screen space but it won’t be a major change given that the current iPhones already have a bezel-less design. To recall, this information appeared last month too and the latest tweet only confirms the same. One thing to note is that there’s no confirmation from Apple, so, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt.

Another change to expect is curved edges, again something that surfaced last month. The display will still remain flat. There’s also no word on if these changes will reach the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus.

Although, one Pro-proprietary feature is highly expected to reach the non-Pro models this year. It is suggested that all iPhone 15 models feature Dynamic Island, which could arrive with some added functionalities this year. The iPhone 15 and the 15 Pro are said to have a 6.1-inch screen size, while the iPhone 15 Plus and the 15 Pro Max are expected to get a 6.7-inch screen.

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

Another thing that could reach both the non-Pro models is a 48MP camera. A recent rumor suggested that the 12MP main camera will be replaced with the 48MP one, which is currently for the iPhone 14 Pro models. There could be a redesigned camera bump for the same.

As for other details, the iPhone 15 series could have the USB Type-C port but this could be compatible just with the MFI-certified accessories. Plus, the non-Pro and Pro models could support different USB-C types. There will be performance, battery, and more improvements for the phones, though.

We are still a few months away from the launch and it would be best to not entirely believe the rumors. We will let you know once there’s something more concrete, so, stay tuned. Also, don’t forget to share your thoughts about the possible design changes for the iPhone 15 models in the comments below.