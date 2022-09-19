Apple to Introduce All iPhone 15 Models with Dynamic Island: Report

Apple introduced a change with Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The handy integration of hardware and software can safely be the talk of the town. While some may be disappointed because it reached the Pro models only, this might not be the case next year.

Entire iPhone 15 Series to Get Dynamic Island

The latest information shared by analyst Ross Young suggests that all iPhone 15 models will come with Dynamic Island. This will include the alleged iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

So, next year’s iPhone 15 series’s pill-shaped cutout will be able to display notifications, ongoing call alerts, Spotify integration, and more. With this, people looking to upgrade to the standard models won’t feel left out.

However, there has to be a differentiating factor between the Pro and the non-Pro models. This will be ensured by reserving the 120Hz LTPO ProMotion technology and the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature for the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max.

Hence, Apple might continue providing a high refresh rate experience with only its Pro models. This is said to be because of supply chain issues.

As for the 48MP main camera, we are not if this will end up reaching the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. It’s more of a long shot but we will have to wait to see the end result. Other expectations could include improved battery life and some more camera changes, among others. It remains to be seen if Apple will stick to its decision of powering the non-Pro models with an old chipset. Since it’s too early to talk about the iPhone 15 series, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for more information.

Meanwhile, Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max now supports the new Hit the Island game and if you own one, make sure you try the game out because it’s a good time-pass! Do share your thoughts on the game and Dynamic Island on all iPhone 15 models in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro