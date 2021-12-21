iPhone 15 to Feature a Periscope Lens; 48MP Camera for iPhone 14 Hinted Again

Apple has been in the news for the upcoming iPhone 14 series for a while now. Recently, we heard that the iPhone 14 Pro models will most likely adopt a 48MP camera to join the “more megapixel” race. The latest news, coming from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, has now corroborated this news and shared some details about the iPhone 15 as well.

48MP Camera on iPhone 14, Periscope Lens on iPhone 15

According to a recent 9To5Mac report, Apple will likely include a 48MP camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is similar to what was suggested by Jeff Pu, who revealed that the 48MP main camera on the Pro models will be accompanied by 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. This information surfaced earlier this year too.

With this, Apple will finally join the battle for higher megapixel cameras in the market to compete with companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, and others that already offer cameras with high megapixel counts. It is further suggested that the primary camera will deliver an output of both 48MP and 12MP with the process of pixel binning. Pixel binning, for those unaware, combines small pixels into a superpixel to improve low-light photography, which can otherwise go wrong with just the 48MP output.

In the note, Kuo says that “the continued upgrading of the iPhone camera lens in the next two years will help Daliguang market share, revenue and profit growth.” But, what might attract your attention further is the rumor that hints at a periscope lens for the 2023 iPhone series. This means the alleged iPhone 15 could feature one. The camera will help improve the phone’s optical zooming capabilities without the need for a bulky design.

This is not the first time Kuo predicted a periscope lens for upcoming iPhones. The analyst, earlier this year, suggested that Apple could bring the periscope lens into the mix as early as 2022. However, that didn’t happen, and seems like it might be pushed to the iPhone 15 lineup.

As for the other specifications, not much is known about the 2023 iPhones. Although, past rumors regarding the 2022 iPhones, hint at a punch-hole screen, up to 8GB of RAM, better camera capabilities, and more.

Are you excited about the future iPhones’ camera improvements? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.