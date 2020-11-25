Apple has released quite a lot of hardware these last few months. We got the new iPhones, the new M1 MacBooks, a new iPad Air, and Apple Watch, and as it turns out, these products are selling much better than was expected.

In a new investor note, famed Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo says that while Apple products are seeing good sales numbers, some devices are selling differently than anticipated. Especially the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are seeing higher demand than was expected, while the regular iPhone 12 and smaller iPhone 12 mini demand is not as high as he had thought it would be.

Kuo also claims that the demand for Apple’s new iPad Air is higher than expected as well. He also believes that iPad sales will continue getting better as we head into 2021. This, Kuo says, will be helped along with the introduction of a new mini LED iPad, models with 5G support, and a new entry-level iPad launching sometime in the second half next year.

The Apple Watch Series 6 and the more affordable Apple Watch SE are also both selling remarkably well, according to Kuo. He is attributing these impressive sales numbers to “innovative health management functions and improved design.” Kuo also noted that sales for the new M1 MacBooks is much better than expected. “We take a positive view of the new MacBok models with Apple Silicone and new design that are expected to be released in 2H21” says the report.

The only product line that is not doing so well is AirPods, according to Kuo. The report claims that AirPods sales will plateau or decline by 5 to 10% next year. However, Apple is expected to release a new set of AirPods later in 2021, so that might help sales regain some traction.