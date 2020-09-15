At its Time Flies event today, Apple has announced the new Apple Watch Series 6. The new Apple Watch comes in a design similar to the Series 5, but adds a bunch of new features and a new sensor.

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a new health sensor that can measure your blood oxygen levels. To do this, the watch’s sensors shine red and infrared light on your wrist, and uses the colour of your blood to calculate blood oxygen level. What’s more, the watch even captures background readings, so if you wear it to sleep, you will be able to see your blood oxygen levels through the night.

Under the hood, the Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a brand new S6 system in package that’s based on the A13 Bionic chipset. According to Apple, the new processor is 20% faster than the S5 processor inside the Apple Watch Series 5.

As always, there are a bunch of new watch faces coming with the Series 6, including a new GMT face that shows multiple time zones, and a new Memoji face as well among a bunch of others.

Apple also announced a new type of watch band for the Apple Watch called the Solo Loop. This is a single-piece band that has no clasp or loop. The band is made out of custom silicone and is stretchable so it can easily slip on a wide-range of wrist sizes. There’s also a Braided Solo Loop for people looking for a little more style in their band.

The new Apple Watch Series 6 is priced at $399. Meanwhile, the Series 3 is still available at $199.

However, Apple has also launched a brand new Apple Watch SE to bring the design aspects of the Series 6 to a wider audience. The new Apple Watch SE is priced at $279, and brings in the S5 system in package. That’s the same processor you’ll find inside the Apple Watch Series 5. It’s also two times faster than the processor inside the $199 Apple Watch Series 3. So, if you’re looking to get the best looking Apple Watch that will last you a long time without spending $400 on the Series 6, the new Apple Watch SE might just be for you.

Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE are available to order today, and availability starts on Friday.