There is a lot going on with the upcoming iPhone 12. We have seen reports that the phones will be delayed, and reports that production is back on track. There have also been reports that Apple will not include a power adapter and earphones with the iPhone 12. While that is understandably upsetting news, there is also some exciting news about the iPhone 12 here.

According to a new video by EverythingApplePro, the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro will feature these new camera features. The source for this information appears to be a Twitter user (@PineLeaks). Apparently, PineLeaks and EverythingApplePro dug into the source code for iOS 14 Developer Beta 1. In a tweet, Pine says that they have found evidence of the 120 and 240FPS modes coming to the iPhone 12 Pro.

Pine says in his tweet that they expect the iPhone 12 Pro to get 120FPS native video recording support. There are also chances that Apple will include [email protected] for slow motion videos with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As stated in the report, together with @EveryApplePro, we were able to discover evidence of 4k 120 and 4k 240 FPS video modes inside the latest iOS 14 Beta 1 filesystem.

In accordance to that, we believe that the upcoming iPhone will allow for 4k 120 FPS native video recording. — Pine (@PineLeaks) June 29, 2020

Right now, iPhones shoot a maximum of 4K 60FPS videos, and slow motion videos are limited to 1080p 240FPS on the iPhone 11 series.

It’s not unexpected for Apple to bring camera improvements to the iPhone 12 series. However, this new feature (if it actually comes out) will likely have something to do with the A14 chipset and its improved ISP.

It goes without saying that since this information is based on leaks, it’s best taken with a pinch of salt. However, I am certainly looking forward to getting more information about the iPhone 12 series. We are keeping our ears to the ground on this one, so check back often for more updates.