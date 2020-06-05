The iPhone launch is one of the few tech events every year that garner a lot of interest from people. It’s also a big day for Apple, and iPhone launches benefit everyone from Apple to its suppliers. The Cupertino giant usually launches the iPhone in September but a new report suggests that this may not be the case in 2020.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the iPhone 12 launch this year may be delayed by a couple of weeks. The report cites a Broadcom earnings call where the company’s CEO made a statement about this. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said that a “large North American mobile phone customer” (likely Apple) normally contributes a double-digit uptick in revenue. However, he said that the company is “not expecting to see this uptick in revenue until our fourth fiscal quarter.”

It’s important to note that there’s no official word on a delayed iPhone launch. However, the Coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread disturbances to global supply chains. It’s not completely unimaginable that Apple may not be able to launch the iPhone 12 on time. Past reports have claimed that the company isn’t sending its engineers to China for finalising designs, which may also cause delays. There have also been reports of delays in iPhone 12 mass production.

Obviously, we have our ears to the ground on this one. We will update this story as new developments happen, so check back often.