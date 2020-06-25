While there were reports that the iPhone 12 lineup could get delayed due to disruptions in supply chain and travel bans to China, a new report from 9to5Mac hints that the company might be back on track.

According to the report, Apple may launch 2020 iPhones in the usual September timeframe. Before this development, Digitimes had reported that Apple would start mass production of iPhone 12 in July.

The information comes from financial services and investment firm Wedbush. “The supply chain getting back to normalization ahead of expectations has been impressive and now ultimately puts Cook & Co. back in the drivers seat to launch this 5G cycle in its typical mid-late September timeframe,” says analyst Daniel Ives.

Wedbush analysts claim that upgrades to new iPhones will be noticeable in China. “China remains a key ingredient in Apple’s recipe for success as we estimate roughly 20% of iPhone upgrades will be coming from this region over the coming year.”

Apart from this, the analysts believe that Apple would limit mmWave 5G support to iPhones in the U.S. Notably, the firm had predicted this earlier in April this year. However, we can’t confirm the veracity of the claim just yet.

The firm has also reiterated TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s claims of Apple skipping EarPods with the iPhone 12 series. In other words, potential iPhone 12 customers will have to separately purchase AirPods or any earbuds they prefer.

With all that said, do keep in mind that none of this information is from official sources and hence, we would recommend you take this with a grain of salt.