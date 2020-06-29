The iPhone 12 is reportedly well on time for a scheduled September launch, even though earlier reports suggested that the phone could be delayed a few months. However, while that’s good news, famed Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo has released an investor note with some upsetting news.

According to Kuo, Apple will ship the iPhone 12 without EarPods and a power adapter in the box. We have already seen reports mentioning the lack of EarPods with the iPhone 12. Apparently, Apple is hoping to increase AirPods sales with this move. However, the lack of a power adapter comes as more of a shock (no pun intended).

Kuo says that the decision is made for pricing reasons. Apparently, the production cost of the iPhone 12 is significantly higher because of 5G support. However, Apple will be launching the iPhone 12 series in a similar price range as the iPhone 11 series. Removing EarPods and the power adapter is likely done to achieve this price bracket.

Kuo also says that the company will soon stop production of its 5W and 18W adapters, and will sell a new 20W fast charger instead. The design and size of this new adapter is likely to be similar to the 18W adapter the company includes with the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

The lack of a power adapter was also previously reported by analysts at Barclays. Kuo’s note corroborates that information, making it much more likely to be accurate. He also says in his note that Apple will continue including a 12W adapter with the iPad Air, iPad, and iPad Mini.

What do you think about this move from Apple? It does seem weird to not include a power adapter in the box with a phone. Let’s see how Apple tries to justify this change.