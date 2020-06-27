Since the inception of the first iPhone in the smartphone market, Apple has been delivering its smartphones with a meager 5W charging adapter. Last year, we saw the company ship its higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max with an 18W charger in the box. However, all the other iPhones still come with that infamous 5W charger. Now, recent leaks suggest that this could change with this year’s iPhone 12 series.

According to a new Weibo source, Apple might finally ditch the 5W charging adapter that they currently provide with most iPhones. The source reports that this year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to deliver all four iPhone models with a fast 20W charging adapter.

This move by Apple, if they really do, will actually make sense as all its competitors are shipping their devices with a fast charger in the box. While Apple, on the other hand, is currently shipping its lower-end devices like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 with the 5W “slow-charger”.

Now, although the iPhone X and later models do support fast charging out of the box, users still need to buy the 18W USB-C fast charger separately to take advantage of the feature. However, if this report ends up being true, users can finally fast-charge all iPhone 12 models right out of the box.

So, what do you? Will Apple really ship the 20W fast charger with the iPhone 12 series devices? Let us know down in the comments section.