At its WWDC keynote this year, Apple announced the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates for its devices. While we got a developer beta that very day, the company said that Public Betas will be available in July. Well, Public Betas for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are now available and anyone can install it on their devices.

Getting a Public Beta on your iPhone (or iPad) is quite easy. Still, if you are wondering, here is how to install iOS 14 public beta on your iPhone.

Note: Beta software can have bugs and performance issues. You may even end up losing your data. Make sure you have a backup of your iPhone. Also, it’s advisable to not install beta software on your primary devices.

From your iPhone, head over to the Apple beta website and sign in.

Tap on enroll your device, and then download the iOS 14 beta profile.

Open Settings, tap on General and then on Profiles. Install the profile you just downloaded.

Follow the instructions on screen. You will need to restart your iPhone to complete installation of the profile.

Once done, you can check for new software updates and the iOS 14 public beta will be available.

iOS 14 brings a ton of new features and improvements to the iPhone. You finally get the ability to place widgets on the home screen, there’s a picture-in-picture mode, and a lot more to explore. So are you installing the iOS 14 public beta? If you are, or you have, let us know what you think of it in the comments.