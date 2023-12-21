Home > News > Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Tested in Linux; Slower than AMD?

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Tested in Linux; Slower than AMD?

Satyam Kumar
comment Comments 0
intel processor core ultra
In Short
  • Intel Core Ultra with Meteor Lake architecture was tested in Linux-centric CPU benchmarks.
  • The testing revealed that AMD Ryzen 7 7840U is faster than Intel Core Ultra 7 155H. However, it is tough to say at the present moment which is the better CPU.
  • According to Intel's benchmarks, Core Ultra wins against AMD at 'AI performance' and content creation benchmarks.

Intel’s Meteor Lake architecture is brand new and built on the Intel 4 manufacturing process. The new Core Ultra processors use this architecture, and recently, the Core Ultra 7 155H has been taken through its paces in Linux-based benchmarks. Phoronix.com has taken the tests, which ultimately reveal that AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840U wins over the Core Ultra 7 155H.

A total of 370 tests were performed on these two processors from AMD and Intel. These were CPU-centric benchmarks and tests taken on the Linux OS. Out of these, Core Ultra 7 155H had a lead in only 75 tests, while the Ryzen 7 7840U won in 295 others. According to the conclusive ‘geometric mean’ of all results, the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U had a 28% lead over the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H.

So, what exactly is going on? Is the Intel Core Ultra worse than the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U? The answer is not an easy one. Firstly, every processor can have its own strengths. A high-performance one (such as H-Series chips from Intel) prioritizes performance over efficiency. Other chips (such as the P/U series) are focused on efficiency rather than being performant.

It is possible these tests do reflect the accurate performance of Core Ultra & AMD Ryzen (in Linux-centric CPU benchmarks). But, this testing does not represent the full story.

The latest Intel Core Ultra processor is made up of the Meteor Lake integrated Arc GPU, compute tile P-cores & E-cores, a new type of Low Power (LP) E-Core, and also the brand new neural processing unit (NPU) component which accelerates AI. Together, Intel is touting this new generation having ‘three AI engines‘. In applications that can take advantage of this hybrid architecture, Core Ultra processors work better.

intel meteor lake core ultra processor has three ai engines made up of gpu npu and cpu
Image Courtesy: Intel
Recommended Articles
ASUS Launches ZenBook 14 OLED Intel Core Ultra 14th Gen CPUs!
Satyam Kumar Dec 15, 2023
AI Features to Play a Major Role in Intel’s 14th-Gen Meteor Lake CPUs
Beebom Staff May 29, 2023

Intel’s Benchmarks Say The Opposite

Intel had released its own benchmarks comparing Core Ultra processors against AMD Ryzen at the launch event. Here, we can see that in the ‘AI Application performance’ benchmarks, the Intel chip is doing better. In another content creation test, we can see the Core Ultra outperform the AMD Ryzen.

That is the complete opposite of what we saw previously in Phoronix’s testing, which was performed on Linux-centric CPU benchmarks. Do note that AMD Ryzen 7000 processors for laptops were released back in May 2023, and Intel’s Core Ultra came out in December 2023.

  • intel core ultra 7 155h content creation benchmarks 14th gen cpu
    Image Courtesy: Intel
  • intel meteor lake ai application benchmarks
    Image Courtesy: Intel

These are benchmarks given by Intel. Making a final judgment call on who is better will require intensive testing & comparisons. Both companies have launched their new lineup of processors with updated architecture & evolved manufacturing processes.

For now, not a lot of consumers are able to get their hands on the latest Core Ultra laptops. It will take some time for the new laptops to release properly into the market (mid 2024). It is not fair to judge the Core Ultra chips this early, especially when the Core Ultra 9 185H (highest-end Meteor Lake CPU) is not coming out until later.

When possible, it will be interesting to compare the best laptop CPUs available today against each other.

What are your thoughts on Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra performance being tested on Linux? Do you find the upcoming laptops with Intel Core Ultra impressive? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE Phoronix.com
#Tags
#Intel Core Ultra#Intel Meteor Lake

Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Eiichiro Oda Asked AI to Compose a One Piece Song; Give It a Listen!
#AI #One Piece
Eiichiro Oda Asked AI to Compose a One Piece Song; Give It a Listen!
Author Ajith Kumar
View quick summary
This year, AI fever has become the biggest thing, and One Piece author Eiichiro Oda doesn't seem to be out of the loop. With the assistance of an AI music creation tool, he produced a song titled the "YO-HO-HO We Pirates" about the One Piece series, which the team released on their official X account.
Read full article
AMD Reaffirms AM5 Socket Support Beyond 2025; Check Details
#AM5 socket #AMD Ryzen
AMD Reaffirms AM5 Socket Support Beyond 2025; Check Details
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
AMD AM5 socket is used for Ryzen 7000 processors, including the incredibly popular Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Now, AMD has confirmed that it will support this motherboard socket till 2025 'and beyond'. Essentially, AMD has confirmed that AM5 motherboard users will be supported for a long time, with various new CPU upgrades coming for them in the future. While AMD will release new motherboards too, it is great to see their team reassuring everyone that AM5 will last beyond 2025.
Read full article
Lian Li Launches PC Case Fan with an LCD Display!
#Lian Li #PC Building
Lian Li Launches PC Case Fan with an LCD Display!
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Lian Li has launched its UNI FAN TL LCD. This is a PC case fan with an integrated screen. The resolution is 400x400, and the integrated display on the new UNI FAN is sized at 1.6-inch. The customizable screen lets you put whatever you want on it - whether it be a custom video, or your system statistics. The pricing starts from $46.99 and the fans have launched on Newegg. The fans are available in two sizes, 140mm/120mm. You can even buy it in reversed airflow and regular airflow designs.
Read full article
Apple Aims to Launch Vision Pro by February: Report
#Apple #Vision Pro
Apple Aims to Launch Vision Pro by February: Report
Author Vikhyat Rishi
View quick summary
In a recent development, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple has ramped up the production of its first-ever mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, and is planning for a launch by the end of February next year. The headset will be first available to U.S. buyers only, and it is very much possible that Apple will ask users to purchase the device in-store or pick up an online order from the store.
Read full article
New Leaks Reveal Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date and Renders
#Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S24
New Leaks Reveal Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date and Renders
Author Abubakar Mohammed
View quick summary
The Samsung Galaxy S24 release is due next year and some of the latest leaks suggests the phone may launch in the Galaxy Unpacked event named "Galaxy AI" on January 18, 2024. The color variants of the entire S24 series have also been leaked.
Read full article
PS Blog Game Awards 2023: See Full Winner List Here
#PlayStation
PS Blog Game Awards 2023: See Full Winner List Here
Author Sampad Banerjee
View quick summary
PlayStation Blog publishes its game of the year list for 2023. The fan-voted awards event felicitates Spider-Man 2 with most of the categories, along with The Game of the Year. Furthermore, Hogwarts Legacy takes back home the PS4 Game of the Year. Baldur's Gate and Alan Wake 2 receives few awards across the categories.
Read full article
GTA 6 Map Reportedly Teased in Official Poster
#GTA 6
GTA 6 Map Reportedly Teased in Official Poster
Author Ishan Adhikary
View quick summary
GTA 6 official poster is filled with hidden easter eggs. According to some fans, there is a map leak in it. One of the storefront glasses might have a potential view of the new Vice City map reported by some fans. The leak comes after the fans zoomed into the location and upscaled the image. It seems like an under-development version of the GTA 6 map. However, Rockstar Games have not officially confirmed or commented on it.
Read full article
Load More