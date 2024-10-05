Genshin Impact 5.2 Leak Reveals Two New Obtainable Gliders with Fascinating Origins

Gliding is one of the biggest highlights of Genshin Impact, perfectly heightening the open-world experience. The game has released multiple glider skins over the years and it has mostly been well-received by fans. So far, Natlan has not released a new Glider skin for players and that might finally change with version 5.2. Latest leaks have surfaced suggesting two new obtainable gliders featuring in version 5.2. What’s more interesting is that one of the gliders is said to be related to Dainsleif and Khaenri’ah.

New Dainsleif and Natlan Gliders Leaked for Genshin Impact 5.2

Leaks via StepLeaks posted on Reddit reveal that Genshin Impact 5.2 will have a new glider related to Dainsleif and Khaenri’ah, which likely suggests the involvement of the Abyss. Another leak by StepLeaks later revealed that the Dainsleif glider won’t be the only obtainable glider in version 5.2. The leak reveals that Genshin Impact 5.2 will have another obtainable Natlan glider named — Wings of Soaring Flame. This leak also features an image of the glider, with dark and red colored wings.

StepLeaks later clarifies that both the gliders are different, suggesting that the players will be able to obtain two new gliders in version 5.2. However, there is a good possibility that one of these gliders will have to be purchased from the shop while the other becomes obtainable in the game.

Genshin Impact 5.2 version is also set to be one of the most important story versions for Natlan. Now that a leak about a Dainsleif glider has surfaced, it points towards more lore about Khaenri’ah’s past in the upcoming Natlan quest. During the last Dainsleif quest, we had a cliffhanger of Dainsleif and the Traverler’s sibling having an altercation. There is a possibility that we will get more information about their interaction in the upcoming version 5.2. Tell us what you think about the new leaked gliders, and the possible implication of Dainsleif becoming a part of the Genshin Impact 5.2 Archon quest.