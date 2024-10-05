Type Soul Halloween Update Released: Check out What’s New

Roblox is nearing the Halloween update cycle with several popular games already revealing their spooky content. While some anime games are still sharing sneak peeks, some experiences are slowly releasing their updates. Type Soul is one such anime game that has released their Halloween update with plenty of new additions and reworks today. Check out all the changes and new content from the Type Soul Halloween Update here.

Type Soul Halloween 2024 Event

First, you will cross paths with a bizarre, purple character who seems suspiciously familiar. This mysterious NPC will guide you on a ghostly adventure through each realm, challenging you to become a skilled ghost hunter. As a reward, you’ll receive a variety of both familiar and spooky items.

Ghosts may drop Ectoplasm, a valuable resource that can boost your shopping power. If you’re lucky enough to find a special core, a particular area of KT will be transformed, allowing the King of the Dead to return. Here is a list of all things added to the Type Soul Halloween event:

Halloween NPC

New KT Halloween Event boss + 4 boss accessories

Multiple new ways to obtain Halloween-themed cosmetics

Multiple Halloween items

Budget Zenith Chains for Halloween

All-new Halloween shop

Halloween quest

Additionally, the in-game shop will be getting new vials all month long. Either buy them now or wait for additional vials that the devs will add throughout the month.

All Game Changes in Type Soul: Game Mode, Weapon, and More

Along with the Halloween event, Type:// Soul also got plenty of new additions including a new game mode, fighting style, and more. Here is a list of all the changes:

New Game Mode: Battle Royale!

New fighting style: Muay Thai

Arrancar dummies guide critical damage is now reworked

New Essence: Flame of Blitz

Clan Wars Revamp/Rework

New Shikai/Bankai: Ash

New Hakuda Rework/Revamp

Revamped Karakura Town

New Schrift/Volt: The Zombie

New Arrancar Weapon: Neliel Katana

New Quincy Kido Essence: Bambi’s Sphere

New Race Branch Paths: Hybrids : Sever ties with your faction in order to gain the ultimate power. However, the drawbacks are severe use at your own risk.

(Drawbacks: You cannot get a true form, 20% Submode drain, 25% Mode Drain, You cannot use Ultra Skills, 10% Debuff in Ranked PvP) Quincycar : Gain the ability to shoot Bogen shots infused with a Cero Oscuras. These Cero’s Siphon HP From the target and give it to the User. (Quincy) Anomaly : Become a living paradox gaining the powers of a hollow and a quincy, Allowing you to use quincy and hollow weapons alongside your shikai weapon. Additionally, gain the ability to swap between Blut Vene and Hierro. (Soulreaper) Vastoquin : Gain an Unstable version of letztsil drastically increasing your letzt drain and your ressurecion drain, boosts your Vasto variant alonside letzt buffs while active. (Arrancar) New Vizard Rework : Instead of 5 Passives to roll for you instead get 3 abilities and a passive for each ability. Halt, Resonance, and Armor. Armor : Gain an armor on your hands that gives you infinite posture regeneration. However true guard breaks will always pierce through. (Gives 1s Anti heal and a small damage boost.) Halt : Upon using the move you are given a “Soul Tracker” for 15s. Reaching 100 damage within this timeframe will give you a 2.8s Duration of Dodges. (Gives increased dodge frames.) Resonance : Gain the ability to stomp the ground around you, automatically disabling blut and hierro. Allowing you to do true damage to anyone hit by the shockwave within the duration. (If you get guard broken, you are guard broken for less time.)



Type Soul Titles are Back

Titles are now re-enabled in the game. To obtain the titles, speak to the NPC in Karakura town and complete the Riddle to gain the ability to go for Captain, Espada, and Sternritter.

One Stern Kills gets Bach Weapon, the 11th Division Captain gets: Nozarashi, and the 4th Division Captain gets Minazuki. On the other hand, Espada #1 gets Split Skies. Apart from these titles, every other title gets stats. Sternritters also receive medallions that you can use to steal bankai. Regardless if they have vizards or rank.

New Type Soul Rewards System

Apart from gaining rewards from Type Soul codes, you get plenty of other ways to gain an advantage through free rewards. Here are all the new reward systems you will notice in the game to help you in your reaper adventure.

Hogyoku Wishes : Collecting a certain amount of these artifacts will allow you to wish for incredible power. Be careful, if you die the Artifacts will drop. You cannot obtain these in the AFK World or Clan Wars. Once you make a wish, the wish is Global and will alert everyone. Be careful what you wish for.

: Collecting a certain amount of these artifacts will allow you to wish for incredible power. Be careful, if you die the Artifacts will drop. You cannot obtain these in the AFK World or Clan Wars. Once you make a wish, the wish is Global and will alert everyone. Be careful what you wish for. New Mythical Drop called Shikai Stasis: Getting this item will allow you to use your desired shikai weapon without being locked to a hardcoded weapon of the shikai. Example: Ink Brush, Flower Katana, Confusion Blade, etc. However, All sources of damage are reduced by 10%.

All Sources of EXP are now merged into one. Should make ranking up a lot less tedious, and appear as a bar under your posture bar.

UI Revamp

Main Menu UI Revamp

Dev Product Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls now have 2x chances to roll Mythical/Legendary/Rare abilities

Shunko is now toggleable

New Letzt/Glove skins added

Shori 85 > 40 range

Increased the cooldown of All hakuda moves slightly

lightning shunko forward crit 20% slower

Water Z should now be 360 blockable

Water geyser range reduced from 80 > 30

Confliction now has 15% more windup

Redirection counter windup 0.15 > 0.2

Redirection counter dmg 25 > 20

Shark Feeding Frenzy cd 20 > 30

Fire entai final hit true stun reduced from 1 > 0.5

Fire boren slashes true stun reduced from 0.35 > 0.2

Removed stratas +6 damage on counter

Grand entrance soft stun reduced 0.4 > 0.1

Shinso x (counter) dmg 35 > 25

Shinso c dmg 30 > 20

Shinso z (grab) dmg 53.5 > 30

Removed/Deleted Self Heal

Healing Circle now only heals the people in the circle not yourself

Reduced Ghostwalk’s Posture damage and damage a bit

With all of these fresh changes, the Type Soul Halloween update is here to compete with the latest Roblox sensation Paradox. Which Bleach-like game do you prefer for your spooktober adventures? Let us know in the comments below.