Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake is Almost Here, Claim Reports

Ubisoft might be drowning but a pirate might be around the corner to save this sinking ship. As per an exclusive report by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag could be coming sooner than you might think.

In the exclusive report, Insider Gaming shares that Black Flag is well into its development and could be released anytime soon. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an earlier interview confirmed that players ‘can be excited about some remakes.’ From this statement, the rumors started speculating on when some of these remakes would arrive, especially AC Black Flag.

Insider Gaming claims to have exclusive gameplay footage from the Black Flag remake where Edward Kenway is sailing a ship on the upgraded Anvil Engine. The report also says that the game looks finished and the details are not to go public yet.

While the recent delay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows might affect the whole pipeline, it is uncertain if the pre-determined game’s release will face any significant delay. However, before the AC Shadows delay, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake (codenamed Obsidian) and the multiplayer title, Invictus, were originally scheduled to be released simultaneously around November 2025.

While other titles are important, Black Flag being one of the best Assassin’s Creed games of all time can make Ubisoft prioritize it over anything.

The report states that Ubisoft intends to release 10 Assassin’s Creed games of varying lengths and experiences over the next five years. This also includes Jade, the AC game made for mobile only with an undetermined date in Q2 2025 (FYQ1 26). However, the dates can change as in an internal mail Marc-Alexis Côté said to Ubisoft staff that the delay of Shadows will also impact the rest of the Assassin’s Creed roadmap.

Despite that, Insider Gaming says, the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake release date is a few years earlier than what many believed.

Are you excited about Edward’s return as AC Black Flag tries to sail Ubisoft in the right direction? Share your thoughts in the comments below.