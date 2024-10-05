A Fan-Favorite Honkai Star Rail Genius May Never Become Playable, Leak Suggests

Honkai Star Rail has namedropped and showcased plenty of interesting characters so far in the story, but not all of them have become playable. Among these characters, a few long-awaited characters are leaked to appear in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.7 version. However, one fan-favorite Intellitron from the Genius Society is yet to become playable, and recent leaks may dampen the mood for his fans further. The fan-favorite genius Intellitron is no other than Screwllum, one of the genius minds behind Simulated Universe, whom players are constantly searching for release leaks.

Screwllum Might Never Become Playable in Honkai Star Rail

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

Screwllum is the #76 member of Genius Society and the owner of Planet Screwllum. He is one of the oldest revealed main characters in the Honkai Star Rail story, and he has countless appearances in the game. Unlike other characters like Herta, who at least have a 4-star playable version, Screwllum is still not a playable character in the game.

Image Courtesy: Screenshot taken by Sanmay Chakrabarti from Seele Leaks

The latest leak from Seele Leaks, marked Questionable, reveals the Screwllum won’t be released for a long time in Honkai Star Rail. Even worse news is that the leaks also say that there is a chance of Screwllum never becoming playable in the game. This can be a massive letdown for fans and will likely dampen the mood of all Screwllum Main dreamers in the community. However, always remember to take such leaks with a grain of salt, especially when it talks about a distant future.

Screwllum is one of the most influential characters in the Honkai Star Rail universe. He is member 76 of the Genius Society, owns an entire planet, started a revolution for Mechanical Species, and is one of the founders of Simulated Universe. His feats are so high that HSR players are bound to be disappointed with this leak. However, I can understand why Hoyoverse is delaying to release the genius Intellitron, as his kit might be too hard to figure out.

However, I don’t think Screwllum won’t ever be playable in Honkai Star Rail, although he might not be released in the near future. His character is truly loved by everyone in the community and Hoyoverse hopefully won’t miss a chance to capitalize on it. Tell us your opinion on Screwllum in the comment section, whether you want him playable or not in Honkai Star Rail.