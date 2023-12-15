Home > News > ASUS Launches ZenBook 14 OLED Intel Core Ultra 14th Gen CPUs!

ASUS Launches ZenBook 14 OLED Intel Core Ultra 14th Gen CPUs!

Satyam Kumar
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 Launched With Intel Core Ultra Processors
Image Courtesy: ASUS
In Short
  • Asus will launch its brand new ZenBook 14 OLED UX3405 in early 2024. The starting price will be $1299 in the US.
  • It is available with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, ranging from Ultra 9 to Ultra 5.
  • Other notable features include a 15-hour battery life, an all-metal chassis, and a 2.8K OLED 120Hz Display.

The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED is a particularly attractive mid-range laptop. Now, the company is updating it with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. The new 14th Gen processors by Intel are built on their Meteor Lake architecture, which is a big shift compared to previous-gen CPUs.

Asus has introduced an updated design for its ZenBook 14 OLED, too. This laptop now has an all-metal finish. The build has been made more compact as compared to the previous ZenBook laptop based on 13th Gen. As the name implies, a highlight feature of ZenBook 14 OLED is the display.

This laptop will come with a 14-inch OLED panel with up to 2880×1800 resolution in a 16:10 aspect ratio. It will also support a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI P3 coverage, and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. Touch-screen support will also be offered on some variants.

New Intel Core Ultra 14th Gen CPU launched on Latest ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 laptop
Image Courtesy: ASUS

Asus is launching the new ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. On the base variant, the Core Ultra 5 125H processor will be offered. Also, on the Core Ultra 5 variant of the new ZenBook 14 OLED, the screen resolution is limited to full HD.

According to Intel, the Core Ultra 9 185H processor will launch later. So, at launch, it is possible that ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) will not be available with the highest-end Core Ultra CPU variant.

14th Gen CPU VariantTotal No. Of Cores (C) / Threads (T)Core Configuration (P/E/LP-E)Intel Smart Cache (LLC)Max P-Core Turbo FrequencyMax E-Core Turbo FrequencyIntegrated GPU, Xe Cores, GPU Frequency
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H16C/22T6+8+224M5.10 GHz3.80 GHzArc Graphics, 8 Xe Cores, 2.35 GHz
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H16C/22T6+8+224M4.80 GHz3.80 GHzArc Graphics, 8 Xe Cores, 2.25 GHz
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H14C/18T6+8+218M4.50 GHz3.60 GHzArc Graphics, 7 Xe Cores, 2.2 GHz
Intel 14th Gen features a new core type (Low Power Island E-cores), Intel Arc Graphics, and a new NPU chip for AI processing. The below-linked article talks about the entire Core Ultra lineup and these various new features. The new Asus ZenBook 14 OLED laptops with Intel’s latest Core Ultra CPUs are quite portable overall, weighing just 1.28kg (1.2kg for the non-touch variant).

Speaking of other specs, the ZenBook 14 OLED is coming with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x 7467MHz DDR5 RAM. We are definitely seeing quite high RAM speeds on these new laptops, which is excellent to see. For storage, the new ZenBook 14 OLED will come with up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The base variant will have only 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

intel 14th gen laptop asus zenbook 14 oled ux481 with core ultra processors
Image Courtesy: ASUS

The laptop has a 75 WHr battery, and Asus says it offers up to 15 hours of battery life. It also supports fast charging via the Type-C port and using the included 65-watt charger. Asus ZenBook 14 OLED with Core Ultra CPU has a 1080p webcam, with ‘Aisense’ features such as 3D noise reduction technology. The trackpad of this laptop doubles down as a number pad, too. The speakers are Harmon Kardon-tuned and also have Dolby Atmos support.

The port selection includes 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a 3.5mm headset jack. For connectivity, the new Asus ZenBook 14 OLED with Core Ultra CPUs features Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6E. In the future, we will definitely see laptops with WiFi 7 and Thunderbolt 5, too!

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED With Intel Core Ultra CPUs: Price & Availability

Asus says that its ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop will launch in early 2024. This new Intel 14th Gen-based laptop will be available via the Asus E-store and BestBuy. We will definitely let you know when the buying links go live!

For the price, the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED with Core Ultra CPUs starts at $1,299. It has not been mentioned what will be the price of the Core Ultra 7 variant.

SOURCE ASUS
Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

