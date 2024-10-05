One Piece Fan Letter Special Announced; a New Spin-Off About the Straw Hats

Recently, the One Piece anime celebrated its 25th anniversary with a One Piece Day event during which we got our first look at the One Piece Remake by WIT Studios. Well, now, it seems like Toei Animation has another special announcement of a new spin-off episode to commemorate the One Piece anime’s Silver Jubilee.

Have you ever wondered how cool it would be to look up to your favorite Straw Hat Pirates from the perspective of the people living in the One Piece world? Tomohito Ohsaki approached this angle in his One Piece Novel Straw Hat Stories. Now, it’s official that this novel is all set to be adapted into a special spin-off episode titled One Piece Fan Letter.

You can watch the teaser for the One Piece Fan Letter special below. This episode is scheduled to air later this month on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 09:30 AM JST.

As I mentioned earlier, this special episode will feature numerous stories of each of the Straw Hat members from the perspective of residents of this world. If you’re curious about the storyline, you can view the thread below to get a brief synopsis of every Straw Hat’s story: This thread will provide an overview of the episode's content and highlight the unique connections each Straw Hat character has to it. 🧵 https://t.co/VQJPvXZYsO pic.twitter.com/lit5bxembk— Pew (@realpewpiece) October 3, 2024

What’s even more special about this episode is that the renowned director, Megumi Ishitani, who directed the greatest One Piece episode of all time, i.e. Episode 1015, is back for this episode. Here is what we know about the production staff of the One Piece Fan Letter special episode:

Episode Director: Megumi Ishitani

Megumi Ishitani Animation Direction & Character Designs: Keisuke Mori

Keisuke Mori Script: Momoka Toyoda

Momoka Toyoda Studio: Toei Animation

Toei Animation Based on: One Piece Novel Straw Hat Stories by Tomohito Ohsaki

A fan-favorite director is returning to helm an original project, and the novel is widely regarded as a great one for OP fans. Thus, the fans are on cloud nine and looking forward to the spin-off episode’s release later this month. That said, are you planning to watch the One Piece Fan Letter? Let us know in the comments below.