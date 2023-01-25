Infinix Note 12i with 50MP Cameras and an AMOLED Display Launched in India

Infinix has introduced its new budget phone, the Note 12i in India under the recent Note 12 series. The device comes with several attractive features like an AMOLED display, 50MP rear cameras, and expandable RAM, among other things. Read on to know about the price and more features.

Infinix Note 12i: Specs and Features

The Note 12i comes with a sleek design with a dual-tone finish at the back. It comes in Force Black, Metaverse Blue, and Alpine White colors. There’s a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 100% DCI P3 color gamut, 1000 nits of peak brightness, a 92% screen-to-body ratio, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also has support for a Widevine L1 certification.

The Infinix Note 12i is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM (up to 7GB of extra RAM) and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card. The phone supports a 6-layer Graphene Cooling System and in-built DarLink 2.0 technology for enhanced gaming.

The camera department includes a 50MP main snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens with a quad-LED flash. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter with dual-LED flash. The Note 12i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs XOS 12 with Android 12. It has two stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Note 12i comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and competes with options like the Redmi 10, the Realme C31, the Moto e32, and more. It will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting January 30.

Buyers can get an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 as part of the Jio Exclusive Program, which will be credited within 30 days of purchase. For this, users will have to enable it via the MyJio app’s settings.