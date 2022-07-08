Infinix Note 12 5G Series with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India

Infinix has expanded its Note 12 series with the launch of the Note 12 5G and the Note 12 Pro 5G in India. The phones have 5G support as their primary highlight, along with support for up to 108MP rear cameras, 33W fast charging, and more. Check out the price, more features, and other details.

Infinix Note 12 5G series: Specs and Features

Both the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Note 12 Pro 5G are alike, except for RAM+Storage and camera differences. While the Note 12 5G supports a 50MP main camera, the Note 12 Pro model gets a 108MP main snapper. Both come along with a 2MP depth camera and an AI lens at the back and a 16MP selfie shooter. There’s support for features like time-lapse, slow-motion videos, Super Night mode, and more.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

The Note 12 gets 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the Pro model gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both support expandable RAM (up to 9GB for the Note 12 and up to 13GB for the Note 12 Pro). The smartphones also support storage expansion by up to 512GB.

Other specs remain the same. The Infinix Note 12 5G series comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Widevine L1. There’s no high refresh rate support. Both of them are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which can be fully charged in 94 minutes. The Note 12 5G series runs XOS 10.6 based on Android 12. Additionally, the devices come with 12 5G bands, a USB Type-C port, and two color options, namely, Force Black and Snowfall White.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Note 12 5G is priced at Rs 14,999, while the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G retails at Rs 17,999. Both will be available via Flipkart, starting July 15.

Interested people can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on the use of Axis Bank cards and a prepaid discount of Rs 1,000 (Note 12 Pro 5G) and Rs 500 (Note 12 5G). Hence, you will be able to purchase the Note 12 and the Note 12 Pro 5G at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively.