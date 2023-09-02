Infinix Zero 30 5G with 50MP Front Camera Launched in India

Infinix has launched the new Zero 30 5G phone as part of its Zero series in India. The new sub-Rs 25,000 phone comes filled with enticing features, namely, a 144Hz display, a 50MP selfie shooter, an attractive design, and so much more. Have a look at the details.

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Specs and Features

The Infinix Zero 30 5G has a sleek chassis and comes in leather and glass finishes. It features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, 2160 PWM dimming, 950 nits of brightness, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You get a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 68W PD 3.0 Super Charger, which can reach an 80% charge in around 30 minutes. The Zero 30 5G runs XOS 13 based on Android 13.

The cameras are one of the highlights. There’s a 108MP main snapper with Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and OIS support, along with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera has an ISOCELL JN1 sensor and is rated at 50MP. It comes with support for Dual LED flash and the ability to record videos in 4K at 60FPS. Plus, it has the Eye-Tracking Auto Focus technology for crisp and quality selfies. You also get camera features like Film Mode, 15+ modes, up to 3x lossless zoom, dual-view videos, an editable watermark feature, and much more.

Additionally, the Infinix Zero 30 5G comes with Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers with DTS Audio, expandable RAM, and more.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 24,999 (12GB+256GB) and will be available via Flipkart. As a launch offer, you can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on the use of an Axis Bank card.

It comes in Rome Green (in vegan leather) and Golden Hour (in glass finish) color options.