Moto e32 with 90Hz Display and 50MP Cameras Launched in India

Motorola has launched the new affordable Moto e32 in its E series in India. The phone is another variant of the Moto e32s and comes with a 90Hz display, 50MP rear cameras, Android 12, and more. Have a look at the details.

Moto e32: Specs and Features

The Moto e32 gets a sleek body and features a dual-camera setup at the back. It comes in Arctic Blue and Eco Black colors. The front has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

As for the cameras, the Moto e32 consists of a 50MP main camera with PDAF and Quad Pixel technology and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8MP. There are several camera features to try out, including Night Vision, Portrait mode, Dual Capture, HDR, Face Beauty, and much more.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery on board with a 10W charger in the box. The phone runs near-stock Android 12. Additionally, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock feature, dual-SIM card slots, Moto Gestures, and more.

Price and Availability

The Moto e32 is priced at Rs 10,499 and will be available to buy at 6 pm today via Flipkart. It will also be available via leading retail stores.

Buyers can get Jio benefits worth Rs 2,549.