Infinix Inbook Y4 Max with Intel 13th Gen CPU and 16-Inch Display Launched in India

Infinix has launched the budget-centric Inbook Y4 Max laptop in India. It comes with i3, i5, and i7 U-series processor variants under the Intel 13th Gen mobile CPU lineup. The attractive price, along with a robust overall package should attract many to get this brand-new laptop from Infinix. Let us go over all the specs and pricing of the laptop:

Infinix Inbook Y4 Max Specifications

The Inbook Y4 Max is being touted as a high-performance laptop and comes with a dedicated Power boost switch. So, the Intel processors here will boost quite high beyond the base TDP, which is awesome for the U-Series chip (which usually sips power in general tasks).

At max, Infinix’s Inbook Y4 Max can configured with up to an Intel Core i7 (13th Gen, U-Sseries) CPU coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. This is a great package considering the price it is launching at.

The 13th-Gen U-series processors on this laptop include Intel Iris Xe graphics (unlike the new Arc graphics on 14th-Gen laptop chips). As for storage needs, Infinix says the Inbook Y4 Max supports up to 512GB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD.

Talking about the build, the Inbook Y4 Max weighs 1.78kg and boasts an “aluminum alloy metal chassis.” It has a premium feel, with a brushed metal finish behind the display. The laptop will be available in Silver and Blue color variants.

The display here is a big 16-inch sized panel with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and 83% sRGB color space coverage. The peak brightness is 300 nits, so it is above average as compared to other laptops in this price segment. Furthermore, the display has an 87% screen-to-body ratio.

The battery size onboard is 70Whr, and the included charger is 65W Type-C with support for fast charging (75% under an hour). According to the company, the Infinix Inbook Y4 Max can last “up to 8.5 hours while playing 1080p videos.”

The port selection on Infinix Inbook Y4 Max includes 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x USB Type-A, 2x USB Type-C (one with charging support), 1x microSD card slot, and 1x 3.5mm headset port. The laptop has dual 2W speakers and features a full-size keyboard with white backlighting.

Infinix Inbook Y4 Max: Price & Availability

Infinix has launched the Inbook Y4 Max in India today, and it will have a special price of Rs 37,990 when it goes on sale on January 22, 2024. The aforementioned starting price is for the Y4 Max with the Core i3 processor. We currently have no information on the pricing of the i5 and i7 variants. We will update you once the buying links go live!

What are your thoughts on the Infinix Inbook Y4 Max? Do you find it to be a feature-packed laptop given the pricing? Let us know in the comments below.