Infinix GT 10 Pro Launched In India With A Unique Cyber Mecha Design

Infinix has launched the much-awaited GT 10 Pro smartphone in India. The device stands apart from the crowd with its unique transparent back design language and LED lights, especially for under Rs 20,000. The design is reminiscent of the recently launched Nothing Phone (2). However, the Infinix GT 10 Pro’s appeal is to budget smartphone gamers who are in the market for a gamer-themed smartphone experience. Keep reading to know more about this device.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Specs and Features

The Infinix GT 10 Pro arrives with its Cyber Mecha Design in a photochromatic rear panel. There are two color variants of this device: Cyber Black and Mirage Silver. When exposed to a UV Light, the back panel of the Mirage Silver variant turns Steel Blue and Dusty Pink. The LED strip light located just beside the camera module, comes with a multitude of functionalities. It will be able to alert you of incoming calls and notifications, light up while charging, during startup, and while playing games. The lights will be even able to follow the rhythm of the music you are playing and mute your device as soon as you flip it upside down.

The phone ships with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit LTPS flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits of peak brightness. The panel has support for DCI-P3 wide color gamut with a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1920Hz of PWS frequency.

Powering the device is the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset coupled with ARM MALI-G77 MC9 GPU. This is aided by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB and external storage expansion of up to 1TB via SD Card.

To keep things cool, Infinix employs a VC Thermal Cooling system to maintain bearable temperatures. Additionally, a Haptic Z-axis motor is employed to deliver realistic touch feedback for immersive gameplay. There are 108MP triple rear cameras and a 32MP center punch-hole selfie shooter. The rear camera setup can record videos at 4K 30fps while the front camera is capped at 2K videos at 30fps. Additional camera features include a Portrait Mode, Film Mode, Dual Video Mode, Short Video Mode, and much more.

The GT 10 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Infinix GT 10 Pro comes with an almost bloatware-free XOS 13 for GT based on Android 13. The software additionally offers customization options like Live Wallpapers, video-based Always-On-Display (AOD), and much more. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Widevine L1+ support, Hi-Res audio support, DTS support, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 10 Pro has been introduced in India for Rs 19,999. The device is up for pre-order starting today via Flipkart. You can get the device for as low as Rs 17,999 using ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank offers.

Buy Infinix GT 10 Pro from Flipkart