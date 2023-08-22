Infinix INBook X3 Slim Launched Starting at Under Rs 35,000

Infinix has launched a new affordable laptop, the INBook X3 Slim in India. This one succeeds the recently launched INBook X2 Slim and comes with a sleek design, a 12th Gen Intel processor, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Infinix INBook X3 Slim: Specs and Features

The INBook X3 Slim has a sleek and minimal design and a thickness of 14.8mm. It weighs 1.24 kg and comes with a metal alloy build. It gets a 14-inch Full HD display with 300 nits of brightness and a 100% sRGB color gamut.

It packs a 12th Gen Intel processor (i3, i5, and i7 variants) with Iris Xe graphics and offers support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop has a 50Wh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 11 hours of web browsing. It also supports 65W fast charging, which can reach up to a 60% charge in about 55 minutes.

The INBook X3 Slim comes with several ports like two USB Type-C ports (one for data transfer and charging and another one for just data transfer), two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SD card slot. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax and Bluetooth 5.1. There’s a 1080p Dual Star Light Flash web camera and support for a backlit keyboard.

The Infinix INBook X3 Slim comes with dual stereo speakers with a DTS audio system and two microphones. It runs Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

The Infinix INBook X3 Slim starts at Rs 33,990 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart, starting August 25. Here’s a look at the prices.

i3/8GB/512GB: Rs 33,990

i5/16GB/512GB: Rs 39,490

i7/16GB/512GB: Rs 49,990

You can also avail of a discount of up to Rs 9,500 on exchange and some bank offers too.