Infinix Could Bring India’s First Smartphone With 26GB RAM

Infinix is set to launch a new smartphone in India very soon. Yes, I am talking about the recently leaked Nothing Phone lookalike from Infinix. Set to be a gamer-centric device, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is set to bring some serious competition and promise to the Indian smartphone market. And now, this promise seems further solidified with the recent leak that will be no joke if it turns out to be true. Keep reading to find out more about it.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Details Surface Online!

As per Indian tipster Paras Gulgani, the Infinix GT 10 Pro there is a high possibility that it will sport 26GB of RAM, the highest in any smartphone yet! Additionally, he believes the smartphone will come with 240W fast wired charging support as well, a first in India.

If you can recall, just a few days back the Red Magic 8S Pro smartphone launched with 24GB of RAM, and the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is also expected to sport 24GB of RAM. However, if this latest revelation turns true, Infinix can score a major homerun with the launch of the GT 10 Pro.

As for the other details, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to ditch the all-too-boring glass sandwich for a gamer-centric almost transparent back design that looks quite premium and unique. The device is expected to ship with a 6.82-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with the top-of-the-line variant sporting as much as 26GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Expect a 108MP primary camera with a 32MP selfie camera. It can come with a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for up to 240W fast charging. The GT 10 Pro is expected to run XOS 13 based on Android 13. The Infinix GT 10 Pro could launch in India in the coming two months but there is no official information available as of now.

India's First 26GB RAM Phone- INFINIX GT 10 Pro 5G



– DM8050

– 7000 mAh / 160W / 260W variants

– 120hz AMOLED

– 100MP + 8MP + 8MP

– 256GB



India launch in next two months, Globally in august!



GT 10 Pro+ 5G is not for sale in india— Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) July 17, 2023

With that being said, although on paper these specifications can get anyone to drool over them, real-world translation can be much different. So, in case this new revelation has got you excited, do you think you will really need 26GB of RAM in a smartphone? Do let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Featured Image Courtesy: GSMArena