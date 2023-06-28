World’s First Smartphone With 24GB RAM Set To Arrive Next Month

Nubia is all set to debut its next gaming device soon in the form of RedMagic 8S Pro, the successor to the RedMagic 7S Pro. With this device, expect to see all the gaming bells and whistles that you expect from a top-notch performance device. However, one key specification, in particular, can get anyone’s interest spiked. Check it out below!

Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro With 24GB RAM is Confirmed!

The Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro has been confirmed to arrive on July 5 in China with 24GB of onboard memory (most likely LPDDR5X RAM). There are other key specifications as well that make the device interesting. However, for this one particular reason, this will be an interesting launch. Apart from this, it is confirmed that an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power the upcoming 8S Pro smartphone.

One key thing to note is that Nubia will not use the often “gimmicky” Virtual RAM feature to achieve this. In fact, there will be no option to virtually boost the RAM. You will get 24GB of solid-state soldered memory baked within the motherboard. Of course, we will get lesser RAM options too.

If you remember, a recent rumor revealed that OnePlus is working to bring its next flagship device with 24GB of RAM with brands like Oppo, Realme, iQOO, and many more following the lead. However, with this piece of information, looks like Nubia has taken the limelight from BBK Electronics.

Source: Weibo

Apart from this revelation, the device is expected to arrive with a 6.8-inch full-screen AMOLED display with an under-display selfie camera. Expect to find an upgraded ICE Cooling system under the hood, with 520Hz shoulder triggers, a semi-transparent design, up to 512GB of storage, and much more.

At this time, the flow of information for this smartphone is limited. However, with just a few days left for the launch, we expect to receive more key details soon. So, do you think you need this? Let us know your thoughts in the comment below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Weibo