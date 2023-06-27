OnePlus’ Next Flagship Could Bring More RAM than Your PC!

The smooth operation of your smartphone heavily relies on its onboard RAM. It is responsible for multitasking and keeping background tasks running seamlessly. However, if you thought 16GB of RAM on a smartphone was enough, OnePlus will make you think twice. The highest memory variant that we have seen so far is with the Asus ROG 6 Pro with 18GB of RAM. In light of a recent leak, it seems like your smartphone will ship with more RAM than your PCs. Keep reading to find out more.

24GB RAM On A Smartphone?

Prominent tipster digital chat station revealed via Weibo that the next high-end OnePlus smartphone will ship with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM out of the box. And this trend will not only stay confined within OnePlus’ range of devices. Manufacturers like Oppo, Realme, iQOO, and every other brand under the BBK Electronics umbrella are expected to follow suit. The tipster further adds that the standardization of 24GB of memory on a smartphone means that the base variant will sport 16GB of RAM by default.

Based on this revelation, we can expect the OnePlus 12 scheduled to arrive by the end of this year to be the first device to arrive with 24GB of RAM. The OnePlus 12 could arrive with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED 2K Samsung curved display and the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. There could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The device will also carry forward the Hasselblad branding for its 50MP Sony IMX9 primary camera with a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 64MP periscopic telephoto lens.

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could also be the first to get the massive RAM count but nothing is concrete as of now. Eventually, other Chinese manufacturers could bring along the same. While this seems like a major performance booster, especially for gaming, we are not sure if this is something we actually need!

Since there’s no confirmation from OnePlus, Oppo, or Realme, we urge you to treat the new development as a leak and wait for more official details. In the meantime, do you think 24GB RAM on a smartphone is overkill? Do you really need it or is it just another marketing gimmick? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Featured Image: OnePlus 11 5G