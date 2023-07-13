Nothing Phone (2) Lookalike to Make Its Entry Soon

The reason why Nothing’s latest Phone (2) or the Phone (1) for that matter has gained enough eyeballs is the uniqueness you get. And targeting the same, we might soon get to see a new smartphone following the same design concept. But which brand will be the one bringing the Phone (2) lookalike? Read on to find out!

Infinix GT Series Expected Soon

It is suggested that Infinix is all set to welcome its new GT smartphone series. The phone’s first render was revealed via the company’s community platform X Club (via Mukul Sharma) which hints at a Nothing Phone (2) lookalike in the making.

The render showcases a phone with vertically-placed two rear cameras and what looks like an LED light arrangement, akin to Nothing’s Glyph Interface. For those who don’t know, this concept doesn’t use LEDs as mere attractions. Instead, they function in case of app notifications and calls and even light up to show the battery status during charging. Plus, the Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface even has a Glyph Timer and integration with third-party apps like Uber and Zomato to show the ETA of the cab and food, respectively. You can know more about the Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface tricks. [Exclusive] Infinix is soon launching a new smartphone in India, most likely under a completely new GT series branding.

Here's a render of the upcoming device, posted on the Infinix Community XClub.



The device (third picture) will look very similar to the recently launched… pic.twitter.com/tNduGhoIPz— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 13, 2023

At time moment, there’s no word on how Infinix plans on utilizing the so-called LED-clad back panel of its next phone and whether or not it ends up being more attractive and useful than Nothing’s smartphones.

Plus, there’s no word on the Infinix GT series’ proper design and other details. Since the device has surfaced, we expect more information, including, the launch timeline, to arrive soon. To recall, the Phone (2) has a semi-transparent design, a 6.7-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast charging and wireless charging, and Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13. It starts at Rs 44,999. Even the pricing of the Infinix GT series phone is hidden but it could be competitive!

