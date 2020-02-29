Huawei will be announcing its latest flagship P40 series on March 26 at an event in Paris. The Chinese smartphone giant has now given Digital Trends a sneak peek at its Huawei P40 prototype, revealing the rear design and camera setup.

Digital Trends was not told which model in the series they were shown. However, judging by the past rumors and speculations, this is not likely to be the P40 Pro and inclines more towards the regular P40 variant.

You must have noticed the texts “Polarie” and “Blink” seen on the device. Those names refer to the internal codenames of the prototype model. If Huawei doesn’t have any plans to change its camera vendor, we would be seeing the usual “Huawei” and “Leica” branding on the retail unit.

In terms of design, Digital Trends says that the handset is almost exactly the same size as the P40 Pro, with rounded corners. The report also notes that the waterfall display is not as curved as the Mate 30 Pro, which means lesser accidental touches and better grip. The handset will pack physical power and volume buttons, unlike the Mate 30 Pro.

For optics, the prototype has vertically stacked triple rear cameras, of which one is a periscope zoom lens. We see a ToF sensor, a mic hole, and an LED flash beside the cameras.

While we were expecting the company to launch the entire P40 series – P40, P40 Pro, P40 Premium Edition and P40 Lite in Paris, Huawei went ahead and launched the P40 Lite as a rebranded Nova 6 SE at an event in Spain.

The report does not give any information regarding the front camera on the handset but it is more likely to be dual pill-shaped selfie cameras, as per the rumors. We will be learning more about the P40 series on March 26, so stay tuned for updates.

Featured Image Credits: Andy Boxall / DigitalTrends