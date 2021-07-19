Putting an end to the endless stream of leaks and rumors, Huawei has announced the launch date of the Huawei P50 series today. It will succeed the Huawei P40 series and arrive with a massive camera module, Kirin 9000 SoC, and more premium features.

Huawei P50 Series Launching on July 29

The Chinese giant took to Weibo to make the announcement. The official teaser image states that the Huawei P50 series will launch in China next week at 7:30 PM local time.

The P50 series will presumably include three smartphone models, reportedly called the Huawei P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+. The company’s CEO Yu Richard, on Weibo, claims Huawei will surpass itself in the imaging department with the P50 series. The upcoming smartphones will reportedly pack pioneering mobile imaging technology.

Cameras

Earlier reports have suggested that Huawei will leverage a custom-made Sony sensor called the Sony IMX800 for the P50 series. It will reportedly be a 1-inch mobile sensor, much like the one we saw on the new Leica Phone 1 smartphone. The sensor is reported to have a 50MP resolution and an RYYB color filter. However, this sensor will only be on the Pro and Pro+ variants. The vanilla P50 will reportedly pack an inferior Sony IMX707 sensor for its primary camera.

As per recent leaks, the Huawei P50 will come with a triple camera setup, including the Sony IMX707 sensor, a Sony IMX600 sensor, and a 3x telephoto camera. The P50 Pro, on the other hand, will reportedly include a quad-camera array with the IMX800 sensor, an OV64A OmniVision camera, a 5x periscope camera, and a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.

Internals

As for the internals, there is not much information available other than the fact that the standard and Pro models will feature the Kirin 9000 SoC. The Huawei P50 Pro+ variant, on the other hand, will feature the Snapdragon 888 processor due to chip shortages.

Furthermore, as per reports, the Huawei P50 Pro will feature a curved OLED panel for its display. On the other hand, the higher-end P50 Pro+ will come with a “waterfall” curved display, which might be similar to Xiaomi’s concept phone that we saw earlier this year.

Now, it is worth mentioning that Huawei has not officially unveiled the specs of the P50 series. So, we will have to wait until the July 29 launch event to learn all the details.