Honkai Star Rail: Robin Revealed in Latest Drip Marketing

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream is right around the corner and HoYoverse has started releasing the next batch of character Drip Marketing, starting with Robin. This confirms that Robin will feature in the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 version. Robin is connected to a lot of mysteries in the story, with Honkai Star Rail 2.0 trailblazing missions showing her dead at the very end. This means that the upcoming 2.1 version will reveal more information about Robin’s circumstances. So, let’s take a look at Robin’s kit revealed in Drip Marketing and everything we know about her so far.

HSR Robin Drip Marketing and Voice Actors

"Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication" Robin



"There's a saying — the more demanding the diner, the stronger the skills of the chef… but no matter what others say, I'll always be demanding more from myself."



A Halovian singer born in Penacony and rose to cosmic fame. An… pic.twitter.com/syouMc30c5— Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) March 12, 2024

Robin’s drip marketing describes her as an elegant and demure young lady. She is a Halovian singer born in Penacony, who rose to cosmic fame. Robin is part of the Family and she has been invited to sing in the Charmony festival.

She can “use the power of Harmony to broadcast her music, manifesting resonance among not only her fans but all manner of lifeforms”. Here resonance likely means connecting with others on a spiritual level with her music, which can also be how she amplifies the abilities of her allies in the game.

The English voice of Robin will be played by Alice Himora, who is known for her work in Re: Cutie Honey and The Mutant Busters.

The Japanese voice of Robin will be played by Nazuka Kaori, who is known for voicing Kiyoko Shimizu in Haikyu! (anime), Hibiki Nekozuka in Blue Archive (game), and Tsubaki Nakatsukasa in Soul Eater Not! (anime).

And as Robin is also a singer, all her vocals are done by Chevy. You can learn more about her songs from her YouTube channel.

Robin’s Drip Marketing confirms her for the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 version, as long as things go as per the norm. The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 version should be released around May 5, 2024. This obviously depends on HoYoverse giving the normal 42-day period for the 2.1 version.

HSR Robin Kit, Path and Damage Type

In-game Screenshot: Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

Robin is a 5-star Harmony character with the Physical damage type. She is the 3rd consecutive limited 5-star Harmony character, and it seems that HoYoverse wants to release at least one Harmony character for each damage type.

Robin’s rumored kit suggests that her Ultimate increases the damage of all allies and action advances them. The Ultimate also puts her in a “disabled state” and reduces her aggro. The leak also suggests that her Skill will increase the Attack % of allies and her Talent will increase the Crit Damage and Speed.

The rumors mention that Robin has self-healing abilities, and she gets energy when her allies take their turn.

Is Robin Alive in Honkai Star Rail?

In-game Screenshot: Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

With Robin’s Drip Marketing releasing so soon, the first question that pops into mind is whether Robin is alive or not. At the end of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Trailblazing missions, we learn that Robin has been killed by Something Unto Death, similar to Firefly, and Sunday is using an impersonator to cover for her missing in Penacony.

So, is Robin alive? The theory I have is that Something Unto Death doesn’t kill anyone, but holds them hostage for a period of time, just like its in-game abilities. So, there is a big possibility of the Trailblazers saving Robin, Firefly, and other NPCs attacked by Something Unto Death in the 2.1 Trailblazing missions.

However, this is just a presumption and we cannot confirm it. Tingyun is also dead but she continues to feature on the character banners, so we cannot fully rule out Robin’s death. Tell us what you think about this situation in the comment section.