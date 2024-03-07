Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Leaks Reveal a New Simulated Universe Game Mode

Honkai Star Rail has many end-game modes and Simulated Universe is arguably the most loved one. Simulated Universe alone features multiple game modes, each of them giving tons of rewards. Currently, Simulated Universe has three game modes, the Simulated Universe World, Swarm Disaster, and the latest added Gold and Gears. Recently, a new leak has surfaced which reveals that Honkai Star Rail 2.2 will feature a new Simulated Universe Game Mode. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Recent leaks from Destiny Leaks have revealed that a new Simulated Universe Game mode, like Gold and Gears and Swarm Disaster, is going to be introduced in the 2.2 version of Honkai Star Rail. The leak doesn’t provide any information about the type of content in the new Simulated Universe mode, however we can expect a lot of rewards.

The Gold and Gears featured 4k Stellar Jades, 4 Star Rail Passes, 1 Self Modeling Resin, and much more. The game mode also had hours of content and also featured the Erudition path. We can expect something similar with the new SU game mode in HSR 2.2.

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

The last Simulated Universe Mode, Gold of Gears, was released at the same time as Ruan Mei, so there is a possibility that we might see another member of the Genius Society being playable in Honkai Star Rail 2.2. If I had to bet, it would likely be Screwllum, as we already have seen leaks about his playable character.

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version is also rumored to feature the Simulated Universe 9, with 2 new Planar Ornaments. The community appreciates the updates to the Simulated Universe, as every game needs regular updates to its end-game content. Share your thoughts on versions 2.1 and 2.2 and what you want to see in the new Simulated Universe mode in the comment section.