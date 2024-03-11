Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream Date and Time Revealed

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is currently on its last stretch, and everyone’s busy building Sparkle for their teams. And amid all this, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream date has been announced by HoYoverse. The 2.0 trailblazing missions left a lot of unanswered questions, leading to people making wild theories. The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version will likely reveal answers to many of these questions. The 2.1 Livestream will give us a good idea of what to expect from the 2.1 version. So, here is the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream date and time that you need to mark down on your calendar.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream — Into the Yawning Chasm – is scheduled for March 16, 2024, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8) on Honkai Star Rail’s official YouTube and Twitch channel. The 2.1 livestream will reveal the HSR 2.1 character and weapon banners and officially reveal information about the three new characters — Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher. And as usual, the HSR 2.1 livestream will give out Redeem Codes for 300 Stellar Jades and other rewards, which we will update in our Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream codes article. Make sure to bookmark the page because they only last for 24 hours. Hi, Trailblazers! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.1 "Into the Yawning Chasm" Special Program will be released officially on March 16 at 19:30 (UTC+8).



Here is the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream time for all the popular time zones: Region Livestream Start Time New Delhi, India 5:00 PM IST Tokyo, Japan 8:30 PM JST California, USA 3:30 AM Beijing, China 7:.30 PM CST Toronto, Canada 6:30 AM Rome, Italy 12:30 PM CET Melbourne, Australia 10:30 PM Auckland, New Zealand 12:30 AM, March 17

Everything New in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version is going to be a bigger update than the 2.0 version as it will also coincide with the 1-year anniversary. Here is a short recap of everything you can expect from the upcoming 2.1 version:

Three New Characters: Acheron, Aventurine, Gallagher.

More new locations in Penacony

A New Simulated Universe World

Two new Planar Ornament sets

New Events and Rewards (Anniversary Event…)

A ton of QoL updates

I am super excited about the HSR 2.1 version as it will likely answer some of the questions in the 2.0 version. Also, the new characters are really strong and it would be great to finally see them in action officially. Share your thoughts on the upcoming HSR 2.1 version in the comments below.