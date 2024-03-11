Home > News > Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream Date and Time Revealed

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream Date and Time Revealed

Sanmay Chakrabarti
HSR 2.1 Livestream
In Short
  • The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream is scheduled for March 16, 2024, at 07:30 PM (UTC+8) on Honkai Star Rail's official YouTube channel.
  • Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version will feature three new characters, add more locations to Penacony, new events, new Simulated Universe World, new Planar Ornaments and much more.
  • The 2.1 livestream will also reveal Redeem codes for Stellar Jades and other rewards.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is currently on its last stretch, and everyone’s busy building Sparkle for their teams. And amid all this, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream date has been announced by HoYoverse. The 2.0 trailblazing missions left a lot of unanswered questions, leading to people making wild theories. The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version will likely reveal answers to many of these questions. The 2.1 Livestream will give us a good idea of what to expect from the 2.1 version. So, here is the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream date and time that you need to mark down on your calendar.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream Date and Time

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream — Into the Yawning Chasm – is scheduled for March 16, 2024, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8) on Honkai Star Rail’s official YouTube and Twitch channel. The 2.1 livestream will reveal the HSR 2.1 character and weapon banners and officially reveal information about the three new characters — Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher. And as usual, the HSR 2.1 livestream will give out Redeem Codes for 300 Stellar Jades and other rewards, which we will update in our Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream codes article. Make sure to bookmark the page because they only last for 24 hours.

Here is the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream time for all the popular time zones:

RegionLivestream Start Time
New Delhi, India5:00 PM IST
Tokyo, Japan8:30 PM JST
California, USA3:30 AM
Beijing, China7:.30 PM CST
Toronto, Canada6:30 AM
Rome, Italy12:30 PM CET
Melbourne, Australia10:30 PM
Auckland, New Zealand12:30 AM, March 17
Everything New in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version is going to be a bigger update than the 2.0 version as it will also coincide with the 1-year anniversary. Here is a short recap of everything you can expect from the upcoming 2.1 version:

I am super excited about the HSR 2.1 version as it will likely answer some of the questions in the 2.0 version. Also, the new characters are really strong and it would be great to finally see them in action officially. Share your thoughts on the upcoming HSR 2.1 version in the comments below.

Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time.

