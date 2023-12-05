GTA 6 Trailer Drops Early Due to Leak; Vice City Returns

GTA 6 is definitely the game that every gamer worldwide has been waiting for. After confirming the game’s trailer date recently, Rockstar was all set to premiere it on December 5. However, in a shocking turn of events, the company released the first trailer for GTA 6 earlier than expected after it leaked online.

Posted to YouTube, the trailer for GTA 6 spans exactly 1 minute and 30 seconds and confirms a lot of things we were already expecting. The most prominent of all these is that GTA 6 will indeed be taking place in Vice City. This is huge news since the Miami-inspired City was last seen in 2002’s GTA Vice City. Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

The trailer begins by showing us Lucia, the long-expected female protagonist. She is in orange overalls and very obviously in prison. The majority of the trailer focuses on Vice City and the various things it has to offer.

This includes the water-locked islands, the amazing yet dangerous nightlife, the return of all the classic cars, and more. We also naturally the return of a lot of crime, crazy moments, robberies, fights, and even bayous. This confirms that GTA will keep its larger-than-life crime theme going.

However, the game is set in modern times, as a big portion of it includes footage captured through a fictional streaming platform. This could mean the game might get an inbuilt social media in the game for future online connectivity or new activities.

Towards the end, Lucia is joined by an unknown male lead (leaked name Jason) in the city of beaches and crime. As we expected, Lucia and her partner are in a Bonnie and Clyde situation. As such, the duo agrees to trust each other to survive before kicking in a store’s door, and the trailer ends.

After months of pure speculation, the GTA 6 trailer has also confirmed the release date. As of the information there, GTA 6 will officially launch in 2025. In a press release later given online, the company further confirmed that GTA 6 will be coming for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

As you can tell yourself, there is no mention of a PC release. Whether GTA 6 will release on PC now, later or never is something we will have to wait for. The game is also yet rated for maturity, so we will await word on that too.

With the trailer for GTA 6 finally out, excitement for its release is at an all-time high. However, we will have to wait patiently for 2025 before we can play it. Until then, set the trailer on a loop and keep watching it.

So, what do you think about the GTA 6’s first trailer? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!