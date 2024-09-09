“Go F**** Yourself”: Band Slams Rockstar for Insulting GTA 6 Song Rights Offer

Rumors and leaks are a recurring theme for the next Rockstar Games anticipated game GTA 6. Amidst all the GTA 6 release date talks, Rockstar Games has caught another unnecessary controversy. Martyn Ware, a founding member of a band called Heaven 17 claims that Rockstar Games approached them with a $7500 offer to use their song ‘Temptation’. However, it turns out that the band has rejected it. in

According to Martyn’s X post, “IT WAS $7500 – for a buyout of any future royalties from the game – forever…”. He further says that Grand Theft Auto 6 grossed $8.6 BILLION. Through his post, he tries to present that Rockstar Games made a rock bottom offer to use their music forever for only $7500 when the publishers earn billions. The key highlight, however, is that the band will not earn royalties even if GTA 6 earns a lot of profits. IT WAS $7500 – for a buyout of any future royalties from the game – forever…



To put this in context, Grand Theft Auto 6 grossed, wait for it…



$8.6 BILLION



Ah, but think of the exposure…



Go fuck yourself— Martyn Ware 🦉 (@martynware) September 7, 2024

GTA 6 Fans Outrage on Band Offer Rejection

This led to an outrage where some were in favor of Rockstar Games. One X user said, “The exposure you were also offered 7500 dollars for a song out of hundreds on the radio people will hear randomly while driving. GTA 5 made 8.6 billion dollars because it’s gta 5, not because of the soundtrack. Now you get nothing and look dumb for the entire internet.”

While the exposure part is true, the offer makes no sense as per many X and Reddit gamers. Reddit user /u/-Aone said, “7.5k for “any future royalties… R* trying to do a daytime robbery”. However, after the backlash and fan wars, a Reddit post showcases that 3 writers were offered $7500 each of Heaven 17 and they also made a counteroffer of $75k. Update: Band Was Offered $22.5k not $7.5k – Original Tweet Did Not Disclose Facts – Artist Made Counter Offer For $75k

Given the song Temptation by Heaven 17 has a good amount of views on the internet, the band does not look like a rookie team to fall into a low-blow offer trap. Whether the numbers are correct or it is all a popularity contest, we know Rockstar Games are fond of retro music. However, it seems the sum offered was not enough for the band in question.

What are your thoughts on the band rejecting a GTA 6 feature offer of $7500? Let us know in the comments below.