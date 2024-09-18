Rockstar Launcher Leaks GTA 6 PC Along with Read Dead Redemption 1 PC Port

It is said a fanbase reacts to how the game’s developers act. That is exactly what happens with the fanbase of Rockstar Games, specifically GTA games. While the fans cannot stop spreading rumors about GTA 6, it seems the company itself isn’t far behind. It now turns out that Rockstar Games has accidentally leaked the official GTA 6 PC folders.

GTA 6 Folder Leaked as RDR1 PC Also Nears Release

After a recent Battle-eye anti-cheat update, two major folders were left in the metadata. These include the Americas folder and a Read Dead Redemption folder. If you are not familiar, “Project Americas” is the codename for GTA 6, and it’s possible that the files for the upcoming game were included in an anti-cheat update. Although we know that GTA 6 PC is a far affair, this can give fans some hope. Rockstar has seemingly confirmed GTA 6 for PC after accidentally adding a folder with the game’s codename “Americas” in a GTAOnline update, which was quickly removed from the files.



Could this mean the PC version is coming sooner than expected? pic.twitter.com/6EpP8zY4Ga— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 18, 2024

Rockstar has also placed the Red Dead Redemption files in the data, which have been leaked multiple times. This information was included in legal documents for the Red Dead Redemption PS5 port that references the PC version.

Furthermore, the Steam database suggests the RDR1 PC is closing in on its release date. A new RDR1 PC port app is available as an unknown game in SteamDB. While this is still not official, the metadata leak by Rockstar Games confirms the upcoming port for Red Dead Redemption 1 for PC. Rockstar accidentally included the metadata for #RDR1 PC with today's launcher update too.



Steam App for RDR1 PC:https://t.co/BKGFQR1b1F https://t.co/Rd1WRoxFI5— Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 17, 2024

Of course, Rockstar Games noticed this and removed the folders. The accident occurred during Rockstar Games’ attempt at updating the database for GTA games. A known leaker, Tez2 shared an X post mentioning Rockstar has been working on a Gen9 version of GTA 5 PC.

This metadata was left in the game files during GTA 5 got its first anti-cheat in about 9 years of the game’s launch. Moreover, the anti-cheat is also implemented on the Rockstar launcher and as the files are removed, fans can no longer see it from the database.

What do you think about Rockstar Games leaking the GTA 6 and RDR1 PC folders? Was it intentional or a way to hype things up? Share your thoughts in the comments below.