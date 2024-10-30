Pixel 9a Will Have a Bigger Battery That Will Take Even More Time to Charge

Continuing the legacy of previous Pixel device leaks, unsurprisingly, many details about the Pixel 9a are already out, including renders and real-life images. While we’ve covered most of them briefly in our Pixel 9a roundup, the latest Pixel 9a specs leak reveals the battery capacity, charging speeds, display, and camera specifications.

The latest specs leak comes from Android Headlines suggesting that the Pixel 9a will feature a 5,000 mAh battery. This is around 11% larger than the Pixel 8a’s 4,492 mAh battery. It’s bigger than the jump from Pixel 7a to 8a, which featured a 4385 mAh battery.

The increase in battery capacity is probably due to Pixel 9a’s larger footprint of 154.7 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm. The display size here bumps up from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, which will hurt small phone enthusiasts a little. Image Credit: Android Headlines x OnLeaks

Some bought the Pixel 8a for its smaller size, but its increased dimensions makes it less handy than other phones. For context, the newly-launched Xiaomi 15 carries a 6.36-inch display but only measures 152.3 x 71.2 x 8.1 mm in dimensions.

An improvement Google’s skipping here is that the Pixel 9a won’t get the charging speed gains as the Pixel 9 series. The giant may stick to 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging, which is much slower than the current industry standards. What this means is the Pixel 9a with its bigger battery will now take even more time to charge than its predecessor.

Android Headlines also reported that the Pixel 9a will boast a 48MP primary lens and a 13MP ultrawide shooter. The front camera could be a 13MP selfie unit.

The primary camera is a downgrade on paper in contrast to Pixel 8a’s 64 MP unit. But it shouldn’t matter much, considering how good Google’s computational camera algorithms are.

The Pixel 9a could come out in March. Google’s moving up the timeline for the Android 16 release. So, it won’t be surprising if the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10 releases move up as well. As for the pricing, Pixel 9a is expected to cost the same as Pixel 8a, i.e., $499.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9a? What features do you think Google should add to the phone? Let us know in the comments below.