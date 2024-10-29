Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro Launched as the First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Elite

Xiaomi has come in first in the race to launch a new phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, as the company just launched the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro in China. But that’s not its only highlight, the phones come with high-end LTPO displays, triple 50 MP camera setup, and other shiny features. So let’s take a close look at their specifications, pricing and where will they be available for purchase.

Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro: Features and Specification

Both the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro come with LTPO OLED displays. The 15 features a flat 6.36-inch 1.5K panel, while the Pro goes up to a 6.73-inch 2K micro-curved display. The refresh rate goes up to 120 Hz and they both have a peak brightness of 3200 nits. This boost in brightness is powered by custom M9 materials that help increase brightness while reducing power consumption by 10%.

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU is at the heart of these phones. They are coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage on the base variants. This can go all the way up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of memory on both the Pro and the non-pro models.

In terms of battery, the base Xiaomi 15 gets a 5400 mAh capacity while the Pro model gets a bump to 6100 mAh. Despite the size difference, they share the same 90-watt fast charging technology that can take them from 0 to 100% in about 30 minutes. There’s also 50-watt wireless and 30-watt magnetic charging support.

You will find a 50 MP triple camera setup on both devices. They both share the same OmniVision 900 1/1.31″ 1.2μm large primary camera, with the difference visible in the telephoto camera. The Xiaomi 15 has a 3.2x telephoto lens, while the Xiaomi 15 Pro uses 5x periscope optics. Xiaomi’s AISP 2.0 computational photography platform further improves the shots captured by these phones.

These are the first Xiaomi devices to come with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 right out of the box. They also have IP68 dust and water protection certification, so you can take them with you for a swim without any worry. You’ll even find a fast ultrasonic fingerprint scanner at the front of the phone.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 15 comes in Black, White, Asakusa Green, Lilac, and Bright Silver colors. The base model with 12GB + 256GB configuration starts at 4499 Yuan (~ $630), going up to 5499 Yuan (~ $770) for the 16GB + 1TB variant. There is also a Xiaomi 15 Diamond Limited Edition model with 16GB + 1TB which costs 5999 yuan (~ $840).

The Xiaomi 15 Pro, on the other hand, starts at 5,299 Yuan (~ $740) for the 12+256 GB model. The top tier 16+1 TB model will cost around 6,299 Yuan (~ $866). The phones will go on sale from October 31 in China.